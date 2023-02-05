22,109 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Bought by Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,109 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. CRH makes up about 2.5% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in CRH by 9.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CRH by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in CRH by 51.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CRH in the second quarter valued at about $771,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRH opened at $47.40 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

