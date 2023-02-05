2,646 Shares in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Bought by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 428,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,582 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 234,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 453,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,468,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 783,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,941,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,009,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LGND. Benchmark cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,943.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,943.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 422,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,170,020.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,185. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $71.45 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $128.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.97.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.29). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

