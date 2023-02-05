28,347 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Purchased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tobam bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

BRO stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.39. 1,256,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,579. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.54.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

