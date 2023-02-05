32,136 Shares in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 32,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

In other Kinetik news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinetik Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $29.29 on Friday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $44.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $325.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNTK shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

