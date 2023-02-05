3,812 Shares in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after buying an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,729,000 after buying an additional 379,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after buying an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 588,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,932,000 after buying an additional 49,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

In related news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $47.20 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.02 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

