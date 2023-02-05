3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 2.3 %

MMM stock opened at $117.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.42. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $164.74. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

