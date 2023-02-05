4,040 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,472,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,099. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

