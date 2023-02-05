6,198 Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Acquired by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 77,792,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779,441 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after buying an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 18,847.2% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 17,897,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,510,000 after buying an additional 17,803,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 235.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,376,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,589,000 after buying an additional 12,198,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,485,000 after buying an additional 403,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOK. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($6.09) to €5.30 ($5.76) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

