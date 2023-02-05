63,200 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Ovintiv by 26.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ovintiv Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.26.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.