6,642 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 111,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

KMB opened at $131.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

