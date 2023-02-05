7Pixels Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $56.67 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for approximately $3.50 or 0.00015110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $56.67 million and approximately $29,083.76 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.65 or 0.00426131 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,728.84 or 0.29065413 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00422579 BTC.

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.45179496 USD and is down -8.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $28,873.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

