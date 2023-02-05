87,126 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 84,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 69,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

Shares of SPXU stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

