9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 143,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane Generational LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 9.9% during the third quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 510,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 45,959 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SILV shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 11.3 %

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.55 million, a PE ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.