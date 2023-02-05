9258 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,712,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after buying an additional 50,794 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,817,000 after buying an additional 17,181 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,815,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 297,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after buying an additional 118,584 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

