9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $463,000 Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRA. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 135,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 112.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 205.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 117,548 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 96.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 234,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 115,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,040,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $12.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $14.23.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Further Reading

