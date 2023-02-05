9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $515,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 508.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $92.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.83. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

