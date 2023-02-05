9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.52. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $113.80.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

