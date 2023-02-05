9258 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,338,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,062,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,405 shares of company stock worth $23,388,530 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

CRM opened at $171.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.77 and a 200 day moving average of $155.60. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $171.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.86, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

