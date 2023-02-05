9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,528 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 51.9% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000.

GDV opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is an increase from The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $30,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,378.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

