9258 Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53.

