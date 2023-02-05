Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,148 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.7% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,013,000 after buying an additional 4,872,961 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,273,000 after buying an additional 3,537,778 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after buying an additional 1,568,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

ABT stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $130.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

