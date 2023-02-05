ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $14.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $105.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 56,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $422,330.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,537 shares in the company, valued at $432,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $16,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,487,842.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 56,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $422,330.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,343,796 shares of company stock worth $28,409,674. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 304.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after buying an additional 1,579,823 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 30.4% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,045,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after buying an additional 1,175,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after buying an additional 1,166,390 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth about $6,291,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 409.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 823,331 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

