Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adient to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.
Adient Stock Performance
Adient stock opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 2.76. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adient
In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $43,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,868.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $43,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,868.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,762 shares of company stock worth $3,411,963. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Adient by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 19.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Adient by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.
About Adient
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.
