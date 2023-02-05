Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adient to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

Adient stock opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 2.76. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.22.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $43,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,868.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $43,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,868.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,762 shares of company stock worth $3,411,963. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Adient by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 19.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Adient by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

