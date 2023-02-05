Adshares Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $487,267.15 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00005323 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $45.04 million and $487,267.15 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00008994 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,573 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.