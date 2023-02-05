Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,586,000 after purchasing an additional 546,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,220,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,072,000 after purchasing an additional 161,289 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,443,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,003,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

