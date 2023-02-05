Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 115,019 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,019 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of H&R Block worth $11,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in H&R Block by 416.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 127,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 102,595 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in H&R Block by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $48.76.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading

