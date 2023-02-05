Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,506 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,984 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 364.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,846,000 after acquiring an additional 302,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $406.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $615.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

