Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,933 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $12,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

