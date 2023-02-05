Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells $202,670.64 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $202,670.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,483.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AGYS opened at $82.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.42 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.96.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter worth $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 36.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

