AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AGNC. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.85.

AGNC opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 12.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,296 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

