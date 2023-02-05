Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIRI opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. Air Industries Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

