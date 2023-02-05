Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.50 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE APD traded down $10.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.02. 2,876,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,892. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.18.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $314.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Stories

