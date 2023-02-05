Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.68

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and traded as low as $30.26. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 1,858 shares traded.

Ajinomoto Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.