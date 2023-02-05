Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
AKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Akari Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of AKTX stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.