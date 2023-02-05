Algorand (ALGO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $73.14 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001144 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $73.14 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00089962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00062611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025321 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000258 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,444,868,416 coins and its circulating supply is 7,222,670,258 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

