Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegro MicroSystems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.83.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of ALGM opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $768,218.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,533,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $768,218.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,533,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,390.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,224 shares of company stock worth $2,439,984. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4,113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 564,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,530,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,438,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,456,000 after purchasing an additional 484,197 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

