Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 281,367,229 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.20% of Enphase Energy worth $76,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 82.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 501,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 227,322 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 206,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 193.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. OTR Global downgraded Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.61.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $222.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $339.92.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,674 shares of company stock worth $56,558,342. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Further Reading

