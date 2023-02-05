Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $60.22 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.23% of AvalonBay Communities worth $60,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

