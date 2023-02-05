Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 59,871 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,871 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Nucor were worth $91,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,716,000 after buying an additional 283,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,946,000 after buying an additional 272,987 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,613 shares of company stock worth $1,684,914. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nucor Trading Down 0.0 %

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $176.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.72 and a 200-day moving average of $136.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.58. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 7.10%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

