Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,637 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.69% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $70,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,963,000 after purchasing an additional 261,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,590,000 after purchasing an additional 258,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 125.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,789,000 after buying an additional 200,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.2 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $235.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $153.04 and a 1-year high of $239.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.35. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.40.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

