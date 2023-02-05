Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,072,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 691,145 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.22% of Manulife Financial worth $64,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 145.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Articles

