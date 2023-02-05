AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. AMETEK also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.84-$6.00 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AME opened at $146.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $147.01.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at AMETEK

AME has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.11.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $261,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.