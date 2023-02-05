Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $294.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $312.00 to $294.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $17.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.94.

AMGN opened at $245.17 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.13.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

