Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $289.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $307.00 to $289.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.94.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.13. Amgen has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after buying an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.