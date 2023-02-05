Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $15,175.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $15,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.74.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $120.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.