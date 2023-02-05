Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $15,175.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $15,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $120.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after buying an additional 645,917 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,596,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after buying an additional 218,895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 213,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

