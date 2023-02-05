Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 2.3% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Amphenol worth $51,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 17.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APH opened at $81.62 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

