Analysts Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target at $29.60

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

HP Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. HP has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,923,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HP by 485.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,593 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

