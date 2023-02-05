Analysts Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT at $101.60

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 17,576 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 27.8% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 98.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,921 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 102,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

About Silicon Motion Technology

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

