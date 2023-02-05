Analyzing Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Fate Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $23.65 million 1.43 -$116.72 million ($2.16) -0.47 Fate Therapeutics $69.01 million 9.67 -$212.15 million ($3.05) -2.25

Analyst Ratings

Harpoon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Harpoon Therapeutics and Fate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78 Fate Therapeutics 2 14 6 0 2.18

Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 708.82%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 333.04%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -220.41% -198.21% -59.01% Fate Therapeutics -425.99% -48.78% -35.25%

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats Fate Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle, Luke B. Evnin, and Jeanmarie Guenot on March 19, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

