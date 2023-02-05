Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,352.17 (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $51.24 million and approximately $15,352.17 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,747.00 or 0.07495701 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00421965 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,726.67 or 0.28781292 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.32 or 0.00416401 BTC.

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.